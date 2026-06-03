® Transfer your loan to Birbank and get up to a 6% discount – Campaign continues

Birbank has extended the duration of its special campaign for customers with outstanding loans at other banks. Under the campaign, customers who transfer their loans from other banks to Birbank can receive a discount of up to 6%.

The campaign, which will run until June 30, provides customers not only with more attractive interest rate conditions but also with the opportunity to reduce their monthly loan payments and manage all their loan obligations more conveniently in one place.

Within the framework of the campaign, individuals receiving their salary or scholarship through Kapital Bank or any other bank can obtain a cash loan of up to AZN 50,000 for a term of up to 59 months.

The new offer introduced by Birbank is especially beneficial for customers with multiple loans who are looking for a more convenient way to manage their finances. Consolidating loans in one place not only simplifies the repayment process, but also helps customers plan their financial burden more efficiently.

Those wishing to benefit from the campaign can visit the nearest Kapital Bank/Birbank branch to take advantage of this opportunity.

For more information: www.b-b.az/rkpr.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 114 branches and 53 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, the 196 Call Centre, or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a Birbank card can be submitted online.