® Trendyol and PASHA Holding celebrate International Children’s Day with schoolchildren from the regions

Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platform and one of the world’s largest online marketplaces, Trendyol, together with PASHA Holding, celebrated June 1, International Children’s Day, with a group of schoolchildren from Shabran.

With the support of the State Agency for Preschool and General Education under the Ministry of Science and Education, children living in the village of Gazbabali in the Shabran district and studying in neighboring villages were invited to Baku together with their parents. They took part in robotics master classes, spent time at an entertainment center designed for children, and became closely acquainted with Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural heritage during a tour of Icherisheher.

The robotics master class, which formed the main part of the program, introduced schoolchildren to the creation of simple robots, sensor technologies, and the basics of coding. During the interactive sessions, they explored technology through practical activities, gained new skills, and built robots with the support of trainers.

The purpose of the initiative is to support children living in remote villages and regions by familiarizing them with technology, creativity, and new experiences, increasing their interest in future-oriented skills, and expanding their development opportunities.

Trendyol, together with PASHA Holding, has implemented projects aimed at developing digital skills in the regions. Within this framework, a four-day AI camp was held in Ganja and Mingachevir, and the 12th Regional “Girls in ICT” Conference for schoolgirls was held in Khankendi.

These initiatives are examples of Trendyol’s contribution to the development of an inclusive digital environment in Azerbaijan. The company continues to implement sustainable projects in this direction together with PASHA Holding.