® TuranBank announces its financial results for the third quarter of 2025

One of the leading banks in the country, TuranBank OJSC, has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, demonstrating stable growth and maintaining its strong market position across key financial indicators. As of the end of the reporting period, the Bank’s total assets increased by 5%, reaching AZN 893 million. In line with its strategic goals, TuranBank continued to actively support the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which contributed to the growth of its lending portfolio. Compared to the end of 2024, the total loan portfolio grew by 9.1%, or AZN 59 million, reaching AZN 711 million, including AZN 368 million in loans issued to business clients.

Customer deposits also showed positive dynamics, increasing by AZN 20 million and reaching AZN 386 million, reflecting customers’ growing trust and confidence in the Bank’s reliability and service quality. Compared to the same period of the previous year, TuranBank’s operating profit increased by 25% (AZN 4 million) to AZN 21.3 million. Interest income grew by 12.7% (AZN 9 million) to AZN 75 million, while non-interest income rose by 16.8% (AZN 3 million) to AZN 17 million. As a result, the Bank closed the third quarter of 2025 with a net profit of AZN 1.6 million.

Throughout the reporting period, TuranBank further strengthened its cooperation with leading international financial institutions, focusing on institutional development and the attraction of new credit lines to support business financing. The Bank began participation in the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP). In addition, to expand access to local currency funding for entrepreneurs — particularly those operating in the regions — TuranBank signed several strategic agreements, including: a 3-year local currency loan of USD 15 million with BlueOrchard International Microfinance Fund, a 5-year EUR 5 million loan with ECO Trade and Development Bank, and a 5-year USD 15 million financing agreement with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

As a result of its consistent and effective efforts in supporting the SME sector and fostering strategic partnerships with international financial organizations, TuranBank was recognized with the prestigious “Best SME Deal of the Year” award at the 11th Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program Awards 2025, organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Established in 1992, TuranBank OJSC provides a wide range of banking services to individual and corporate clients through 22 branches and service centers across the country.

