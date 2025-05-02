The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

® U.S. embassy visit to Baku Steel Company: new horizons after API certification

® U.S. embassy visit to Baku Steel Company: new horizons after API certification

In March and April 2025, a delegation from the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, consisting of officials responsible for trade and economic cooperation, paid a series of business visits to the production areas of Baku Steel Company CJSC (hereinafter BSC). The program included a visit to the steel plant in Baku, as well as to the pipe rolling (Azerboru) and ferroalloy (AzFerAl) production sites in Sumgait.

The visit aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of BSC’s manufacturing capacity, raw material sourcing, technological processes and product portfolio. Discussions also focused on opportunities to expand exports of BSC’s products to the United States.

A key focus of the visit was the company’s alignment with international quality standards. BSC recently passed a rigorous audit by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and received certification under the API Spec Q1 standard—one of the most respected quality management systems for manufacturers in the oil and gas sector. Additionally, the company was authorized to use the API 5CT and API 5L monograms, confirming that its seamless pipe products meet the high safety and technical requirements of the U.S. market.

Commenting on the visit, BSC’s Commercial Director, Vusal Ruzmanov, stated:

“The products manufactured at the Azerboru and AzFerAl production areas are competitive in international markets. Securing API monograms has unlocked significant opportunities for entering the U.S. market. Given the favorable import conditions, we are determined to further intensify our efforts in this direction.”

The U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan also issued an official statement:

“U.S. Embassy Baku’s Economic team visited Baku Steel Company's pipe rolling facility in Sumgayit, where seamless pipes are produced and exported to the United States for use in our oil & gas industry. They also toured the ferroalloys plant, which supplies materials to U.S. steel manufacturers. The United States looks forward to expanding our cooperation with Azerbaijan to advance economic growth for mutual prosperity.”

About the Company

Baku Steel Company is the largest steel producer in the South Caucasus with a full-cycle production infrastructure. The company manufactures high-quality rebar, wire rods (steel wire), square and round billets, and seamless pipes. Its ferroalloy division produces ferrosilicon (FeSi) in various grades (FeSi65%, FeSi70%, FeSi75%) and sizes (10–50 mm, 10–100 mm, etc.). BSC’s products are in strong demand on the domestic market and are exported to over 20 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

® Birbank Private recognized as “Best Private Banking Azerbaijan” by International Investor Magazine
  • 02.05.2025 [15:12]

® Birbank Private recognized as “Best Private Banking Azerbaijan” by International Investor Magazine

AzInTelecom, in collaboration with Gcore, launches AzInCloud platform
  • 02.05.2025 [13:36]

AzInTelecom, in collaboration with Gcore, launches AzInCloud platform

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $64
  • 02.05.2025 [11:53]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $64

Oil prices surge in global markets
  • 02.05.2025 [11:26]

Oil prices surge in global markets

Update on ticket purchase procedures for flights to Fuzuli
  • 02.05.2025 [11:05]

Update on ticket purchase procedures for flights to Fuzuli

® Unibank and EBRD relaunched partnership: $10 million support for SMEs in Azerbaijan
  • 01.05.2025 [20:46]

® Unibank and EBRD relaunched partnership: $10 million support for SMEs in Azerbaijan

Deputy Vice President elected to Executive Committee of International Gas Union
  • 01.05.2025 [18:26]

Deputy Vice President elected to Executive Committee of International Gas Union

® Nar supported training sessions for students
  • 01.05.2025 [18:09]

® Nar supported training sessions for students

® Azercell joins SHE Congress as Digital Transformation Partner
  • 01.05.2025 [16:16]

® Azercell joins SHE Congress as Digital Transformation Partner

Dier to leave Bayern after rejecting new deal

  • [16:28]

QAZAQ AIR launches new international route from Astana to Samarkand

  • [16:23]

Victim: My father died in captivity while being tortured by Armenian militants

  • [16:14]

® U.S. embassy visit to Baku Steel Company: new horizons after API certification

  • [16:00]

S. Korean ex-PM Han declares presidential bid, pledges constitutional reform

  • [15:38]

China nuclear power installed capacity tops 120 mln kilowatts

  • [15:18]

® Birbank Private recognized as “Best Private Banking Azerbaijan” by International Investor Magazine

  • [15:12]

Kazakhstan mulls using military cargo aircraft for commercial purposes

  • [15:11]

Combined Arms Army holds graduation ceremony

  • [15:03]

Olympiacos books Final Four ticket with 84-86 Game 3 win over Real Madrid

  • [14:52]

Bulgarians win 19 medals on day two of European ITF Taekwon-Do Championships

  • [14:38]

New insight into the neurobiological roots of being a 'morning person' or 'night owl'

  • [14:21]

Baku hosts forum themed “Public Processes in Media Context"

  • [13:54]

AzInTelecom, in collaboration with Gcore, launches AzInCloud platform

  • [13:36]

Azerbaijani rower claims gold at President Cup 2025

  • [13:20]

Experiment sheds new light on the origins of consciousness

  • [12:36]

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov meets with students who will take part in TEKNOFEST-2025

  • [12:11]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $64

  • [11:53]

Oil prices surge in global markets

  • [11:26]

Update on ticket purchase procedures for flights to Fuzuli

  • [11:05]

Heart disease deaths worldwide linked to chemical widely used in plastics

  • [10:59]

Indian decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens creating serious humanitarian challenges: Foreign Ministry

  • [10:54]

Uzbekistan, Japan strengthen friendly relations and practical cooperation

  • [10:52]

Global study investigates whether humans flourish with age

  • [10:38]

Mongolia to cooperate with South Korea on gas safety

  • [10:16]

Tree-planting campaign held in Sumgayit

  • [08:22]
Documents related to atrocities in Garadaghli examined in court VIDEO

Documents related to atrocities in Garadaghli examined in court VIDEO

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit Polad Hashimov's home

  • 01.05.2025 [22:34]

Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev Award presented at ADA University

  • 01.05.2025 [20:54]

® Unibank and EBRD relaunched partnership: $10 million support for SMEs in Azerbaijan

  • 01.05.2025 [20:46]

Azerbaijani rowers claim five more medals at President Cup 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [20:45]

Baku hosts inauguration of 2025 RG European Cup

  • 01.05.2025 [20:16]

Italian parliamentarians visit Aghdam, Khankendi and Shusha

  • 01.05.2025 [20:06]

Turkic World Marketing, Advertisement and Media Union established

  • 01.05.2025 [19:45]

Apple must pay Optis $502 million lump sum in UK patent dispute, court rules

  • 01.05.2025 [19:24]

Ombudsman issues open letter of protest to Amnesty International's Secretary General

  • 01.05.2025 [19:14]

Dr. Borisov's research points to Egypt as the true site of the Garden of Eden

  • 01.05.2025 [19:04]

Netanyahu says 18 people have been arrested on suspicion of arson tied to wildfires

  • 01.05.2025 [18:57]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on tension between India and Pakistan

  • 01.05.2025 [18:29]

Deputy Vice President elected to Executive Committee of International Gas Union

  • 01.05.2025 [18:26]

® Nar supported training sessions for students

  • 01.05.2025 [18:09]

Leyla Aliyeva attends “Only Culture” musical and artistic program

  • 01.05.2025 [18:04]

Gunay Efendiyeva meets with Uzbekistan’s prominent figures of culture and art

  • 01.05.2025 [17:58]

EBRD, ELICA sign grant agreement for Egypt–Greece electricity project

  • 01.05.2025 [17:40]

India and Pakistan already sweltering in ‘new normal’ heatwave conditions

  • 01.05.2025 [17:40]

Reception marking Azerbaijan-UK economic cooperation held in London

  • 01.05.2025 [17:20]

Italian parliamentarians visit Shusha city

  • 01.05.2025 [17:04]

ANAMA: 6,365 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs over past month

  • 01.05.2025 [16:57]

BHOS hosts 3rd Business Forum

  • 01.05.2025 [16:56]

Azerbaijan Army officer serving in UNMISS awarded

  • 01.05.2025 [16:32]

Azerbaijani judokas ready for action at Istanbul Junior European Cup 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [16:31]

® Azercell joins SHE Congress as Digital Transformation Partner

  • 01.05.2025 [16:16]

Pakistani Prime Minister and Indian External Affairs Minister receive calls from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio

  • 01.05.2025 [16:14]

Video footage on David Ishkhanyan’s supporting occupation of Shusha shown in court

  • 01.05.2025 [16:11]

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister holds phone talks with South Korean Foreign Minister

  • 01.05.2025 [16:11]

Saudi Arabia announces SAR20,000 fine for Hajj without permit

  • 01.05.2025 [15:41]

South Caucasus Pipeline spends $18 million in operating expenditure and $6 million in capital expenditure in Q1 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [15:35]

® Youth representative of Azerbaijan participates in prestigious UN ECOSOC Youth Forum, highlighting “Green Innovation” and “Youth Leadership”

  • 01.05.2025 [15:34]

One nation, many cultures: Kazakhstan celebrates Unity Day

  • 01.05.2025 [15:07]

Videos footage on Arkady Ghukasyan's presence in Shusha following its occupation shown in court

  • 01.05.2025 [14:57]

Sangachal terminal exported around 52.3 million barrels of oil and condensate in Q1 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [14:50]
State Commission: Another mass grave discovered in Khojaly VIDEO

State Commission: Another mass grave discovered in Khojaly VIDEO

2,398 Azerbaijani nationals work for bp

  • 01.05.2025 [14:39]

Poor getting poorer in Germany, report shows

  • 01.05.2025 [14:30]

President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 1.5m for major renovation of road linking 6 residential settlements in Gusar - ORDER

  • 01.05.2025 [14:28]

BTC carried nearly 600 million tonnes of crude oil

  • 01.05.2025 [14:10]

Global nuclear fusion project crosses milestone with world's most powerful magnet

  • 01.05.2025 [14:10]

Secretary General: Development of the Zangezur corridor opens up significant opportunities for Spanish business - INTERVIEW

  • 01.05.2025 [13:55]

bp: First gas production from West Chirag platform expected in late 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [13:16]

bp and its co-venturers spend around $213 million in capital expenditure on Shah Deniz activities in Q1 2025

  • 01.05.2025 [13:09]

NATO mobile training team conducts course in Baku

  • 01.05.2025 [13:00]

Acting South Korean president resigns, indicates bid for June 3 presidential election

  • 01.05.2025 [12:49]

Pakistan will respond strongly to any Indian escalation: Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar

  • 01.05.2025 [12:41]

VanVleet and Thompson lead the way as Rockets avoid elimination, routing Warriors 131-116 in Game 5

  • 01.05.2025 [12:35]

Azerbaijani rowers claim bronze medals at International “President Cup 2025” regatta in Sugovushan

  • 01.05.2025 [12:34]

Bulgarian Trade Unions to Mark International Workers’ Day

  • 01.05.2025 [12:22]

Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Italy and Bulgaria among nations contacted for aid in fighting wildfires

  • 01.05.2025 [12:18]

Azerbaijani female wrestlers to compete at U17 Victory Cup in Türkiye

  • 01.05.2025 [12:17]

Baku International Multiculturalism Centre, ICESCO ink Memorandum of Understanding

  • 01.05.2025 [12:00]

New record! 6 rockets launch in less than 24 hours

  • 01.05.2025 [11:39]

Jordan digitizes 65% of public services as ICT sector gains momentum

  • 01.05.2025 [11:28]

® Azercell took part in “ADA Employability Week 2025”

  • 01.05.2025 [11:27]

UAE showcases space ambitions at Expo 2025 Osaka

  • 01.05.2025 [11:17]

Kuwait crude oil down to $64.82 pb

  • 01.05.2025 [11:10]

Athletic Bilbao gearing up for Manchester United in Europa League semifinal

  • 01.05.2025 [11:08]

Oil prices fluctuate in global markets

  • 01.05.2025 [10:52]

Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army holds command-staff exercise

  • 01.05.2025 [10:46]

Azerbaijani oil price falls below $66

  • 01.05.2025 [10:39]

US, Ukraine sign critical minerals deal after complex negotiations

  • 01.05.2025 [10:32]

Here’s how we might generate electricity from rain

  • 01.05.2025 [10:09]

Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan: Lamine Yamal inspires comeback in Champions League epic

  • 01.05.2025 [10:04]

Leyla Aliyeva attends concert of students and youth at Baku Music Academy

  • 01.05.2025 [00:37]

Azerbaijan, Italy explore new avenues for economic cooperation

  • 30.04.2025 [21:01]

Marmaris hosts KURTARAN-2025 Submarine Escape & Rescue Exercise

  • 30.04.2025 [20:50]

London hosts 7th meeting of Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission

  • 30.04.2025 [20:41]

Samarkand conference highlights Azerbaijan's role in promoting tolerance

  • 30.04.2025 [20:16]

Planning conference for Tarlan-2025 joint UAV exercise held

  • 30.04.2025 [19:41]

Italian parliamentarians explore ASAN service excellence in Azerbaijan

  • 30.04.2025 [19:35]

Russia ready for direct talks with Ukraine, Kiev yet to respond — Kremlin spokesman

  • 30.04.2025 [19:22]

Azerbaijan, Kuwait sign joint declaration following 3rd meeting of Joint Commission for Cooperation

  • 30.04.2025 [19:00]