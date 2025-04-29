® With the Support of Kapital Bank, the republic championship for teachers in “What? Where? When?” game concludes

The Republic Championship in the “What? Where? When?” intellectual game for teams composed of school, lyceum and college teachers, as well as administrative staff, was successfully held yesterday. The championship, organized within the framework of the “Education Games Platform” project, was supported by Kapital Bank and initiated by the Ministry of Science and Education. The event has been taking place since 2020.

The championship consisted of two stages. The first selection round was conducted online, while the final stage brought together 32 teams of teachers and administrative staff representing Baku, Ganja, Goranboy, Guba, Jabrayil, Samukh, Shamkir, Hajigabul, Zangilan, Aghdam, Sumgayit, Kalbajar, Gadabay, Khachmaz, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Khojavand and Zardab.

During the final stage, participants competed over four rounds, answering a total of 40 questions. Based on the points accumulated in the first 20 questions, teams were divided into two categories to compete for the Major and Minor Cups.

In the Minor Cup competition, the “Sirius” team from Baku claimed third place, “Bayraktar” from Shamkir secured second place and “Kaizen” from Ganja was awarded first place.

In the Major Cup competition, the “Xudmani” team representing Hajigabul finished in third place, the “Mil” team representing Beylagan, Khojavand and Fuzuli ranked second and the “The Masters” team from Goranboy emerged as the champion, winning the main trophy.

It should be noted that supporting education is one of the key directions of Kapital Bank’s corporate social responsibility strategy. Each year, dozens of nationwide educational initiatives are carried out with the Bank’s support.

