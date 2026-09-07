® Azerbaijan’s leading tech and finance companies launch “MoveUP” to accelerate digital future

Initiated by Bir, the Caucasus’s premier integrated ecosystem, and established through a powerhouse coalition of industry leaders, the “MoveUP” community has officially launched. This new non-profit community aims to fast-track digital growth and boost Azerbaijan’s technological potential.

Co-founded by the nation’s leading financial, technology, and telecommunications companies – including Bir, Azerconnect, Azercell, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Unibank, and Turkey’s Innovance – the platform’s core mission is to scale the digital economy and strengthen Azerbaijan's global competitiveness through close collaboration.

“MoveUP” brings together tech professionals, academia, and industry partners to tackle shared challenges head-on. The initiative is designed to drive the exchange of global best practices, foster local talent, accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, and pioneer fresh approaches across the sector.

“Azerbaijan’s digital future relies just as much on a tight-knit professional community as it does on corporate giants. “MoveUP” is where individuals and organizations learn, share, and scale together,” the founders stated in a joint declaration.

Inaugural Event Marks the Official Kickoff

At the opening event, founding members, including senior executives from Bir, highlighted “MoveUP’s” pivotal role in shaping the nation's tech trajectory. Speakers emphasized that the platform will bridge local talent with international expertise, uniting top-tier companies and professionals behind a shared vision: establishing Azerbaijan as the undisputed technology hub of the Caucasus.

Representatives from Bir also noted that “MoveUP” will empower young talent to master AI and emerging technologies, while opening direct pathways to the global tech community.

To join the MoveUP community, visit: moveup.az

Bir is the first fully integrated banking, payments, and e-commerce ecosystem in the Caucasus, redefining how people and businesses interact with daily services in Azerbaijan. Launched in 2025 to unite the country’s leading brands, including Birbank, Milliön payment terminals, and the m10 e-wallet app, the Bir ecosystem reaches over 5 million users. Through its extensive ecosystem and strategic partnerships with the Trendyol marketplace and BakıKart transportation payment solution, Bir is building the foundation for Azerbaijan’s first and largest digital ecosystem for consumers and businesses.

For more information, visit: bir.az