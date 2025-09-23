® Azercell offers its users a three-month subscription to “Wolt+” for free
Azercell is launching a new campaign to simplify daily orders and provide additional benefits to its customers. As part of this initiative, customers will benefit from the “Wolt+” subscription free of charge for three months.
The “Wolt+” subscription includes free delivery from restaurants and stores, a 10% discount on “take-away” orders, and access to exclusive offers, making everyday orders more convenient and affordable.
To participate, subscribers simply need to click on the “Wolt+” banner in the Azercell app and activate the promo code. Once completed, the free three-month “Wolt+” subscription is automatically applied.
For more details, please visit: Wolt+ kampaniyası | Azercell
