® Head of General Surgery Department at Central Customs Hospital Namiq Novruzov in “Meet Our Doctors!” series

We are pleased to introduce Dr. Namiq Novruzov, the highly respected Head of the General Surgery Department at the Central Customs Hospital in our “Meet Our Doctors!” series.

A highly qualified general surgeon and Ph.D. in Medicine, Dr. Novruzov is greatly appreciated by his patients for his expertise and dedication.

Dr. Namiq Novruzov performs a wide range of advanced surgical procedures, including laparoscopic and open liver resections, laparoscopic visualization and radiological control-based removal of bile duct stones, total and partial resections of the pancreas, spleen, stomach, and esophagus, laparoscopic operations on the small and large intestines, bariatric surgeries such as gastric sleeve and bypass, laparoscopic repair of diaphragmatic hernias, open and laparoscopic hernia repairs, and abdominoplasty procedures. He also conducts diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures including esophagogastroduodenoscopy, colonoscopy, variceal band ligation of esophageal varices, stent placements in gastrointestinal strictures, polypectomy, and endoscopic management of gastrointestinal bleeding at the Central Customs Hospital.

For more information about the doctor, please visit this link:

Dr. Novruzov graduated from the II Treatment and Prevention Faculty of the Azerbaijan Medical University in 1996 and completed his surgical internship at City Clinical Hospital No. 5 in Baku during 1996–1997. Between 2003 and 2007, he pursued his postgraduate studies at the Department of Emergency and Urgent Surgery of the Russian Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education in Moscow, earning his Ph.D. in Medical Sciences.

Dr. Novruzov began his career as a general surgeon in 1998 at a state medical institution. From 2003 to 2007, he served as a general surgeon at the N.V. Sklifosovsky Scientific Research Institute of Emergency Care in Moscow. He worked at the Central Customs Hospital as a general surgeon from 2009 to 2012, and in 2012–2013, he practiced at the Liver Transplantation Institute of Malatya Inönü University in Türkiye. Since 2013, he has served as the Head of the General Surgery Department at the Central Customs Hospital and continues his work as a general surgeon.

Dr. Novruzov specializes in a broad spectrum of diagnostic and surgical procedures in general surgery, laparoscopic surgery, transplantation, and interventional endoscopy.

In recognition of his effective service in the customs healthcare system, Dr. Namiq Novruzov was awarded the "Medal for Distinguished Public Service" in January 2024 by a decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Dedicated to continuous professional development, Dr. Novruzov has participated in numerous training programs in Russia, Türkiye, and Europe, including laparoscopic surgery of the abdominal and pelvic organs. He completed specialized courses in endoscopy and ERCP at the Faculty of Medicine, Ankara University. In 2020, he attended the “Salzburg Medical Seminars” on gastrointestinal cancer organized by the American-Austrian Foundation in Salzburg, Austria. In March 2022, he also participated in the 22nd International Surgical Congress held in Antalya, Türkiye. He frequently presents on a variety of surgical topics at international scientific conferences and seminars around the world.

In 2019, Dr. Namiq Novruzov was appointed as an official peer reviewer for the prestigious journals Annals of Transplantation (USA) and World Journal of Surgical Oncology (UK). He also co-authored a scientific article titled "Preoperative Evaluation of Liver Parenchyma in Potential Live Liver Donors" with CGH radiologist Dr. Emin Mammadov and Prof. Nuru Bayramov of the Azerbaijan Medical University, published in the Transplantation Proceedings journal (Elsevier) in September 2019.

To book an appointment with Dr. Namiq Novruzov, please call: (012) 404-08-08.