"Ali and Nino" screened in Croatia

Baku, December 14, AZERTAC

A film "Ali and Nino" was screened in Zagreb, Croatia.

The event was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Croatia and Croatia-Azerbaijan Friendship Society.

The premiere of the film, produced by Leyla Aliyeva, vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was attended by nearly officials of Croatia, high-ranking diplomats and ambassadors accredited in Zagreb, representatives of think tanks, public figures and the Media.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Croatia Fakhraddin Gurbanov spoke about the historical significance of the film to be displayed. He thanked the film's creative team and hailed the great works done by film's executive producer Leyla Aliyeva.

The film was shot in various parts of Baku, as well as in the streets of the historical Old City, Gobustan, Khinalig, Ganja and Gadabay regions.

Starring in the film are Adam Bakri as Ali and María Valverde as Nino. Other actors are Halit Ergenc, Mendy Petinkin, Connie Nielson, Riccardo Skamarchio, Homayon Ershadi, Fakhraddin Manafov, Assaad Bab, Numan Acar and others.

The film portrays the torrid romance between a Muslim Azerbaijani young man and a Christian Georgian girl in Baku during the period 1918–20. It depicts pre-Soviet Azerbaijan, touching upon the political processes occurring in Azerbaijan before and after the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918). This breathtaking story traverses political, geographic, and religious divides and shows challenges the two young people face on the edge of eras, of West and East, and of Islam and Christianity.