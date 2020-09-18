  • HOMEPAGE
    "Arshin Mal Alan" to premiere in Bulgaria

    18.09.2020 [16:30]

    Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

    September 18 marks the 135th anniversary of the birth of Uzeyir Hajibayov - a genius personality of the Turkic world, the founder of the Azerbaijan National Composer School, a musicologist - scientist, publicist, playwright, teacher and public figure.

    His works are among the cultural pearls not only of Azerbaijan, but also of the Turkic world as a whole.

    Co-organized by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijani Embassy to Bulgaria the musical comedy "Arshin Mal Alan" by the brilliant composer was staged in the Kadriye Latifova Musical and Theatre in the city with a rich history – Kardzhali on the occasion of the 135th anniversary of Uzeir Hajibayov.

    The director of the play is the chief director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Hafiz Guliyev, the artist is Tomiana Tomova-Nacheva.

    The premiere was planned for March this year, but due to the announced pandemic, it was postponed and scheduled for this October.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :"Arshin Mal Alan" to premiere in Bulgaria
