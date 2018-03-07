"Azeraeronavigation" and IATA to cooperate in a number of key areas

Baku, March 7, AZERTAC

"Azeraeronavigation" Air Traffic Control Department (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have today signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in a number of key areas.

The agreement was signed by Director of AZANS Farkhan Guliyev and IATA Vice President Rafael Schwartzman in Madrid as part of the annual World Air Traffic Management Congress.

The agreement envisages cooperation in organization of air traffic, air traffic management, training of air navigation personnel, the development of PANS/OPS flight procedures and accreditation of services. The cooperation between AZANS and IATA will help ensure safe and efficient air traffic services in the region.

Director of the AZANS Farkhan Guliyev also met with Director General of the Organization for Safety and Air Navigation Support of Singapore (CAAS) Kevin Shum. During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in the field of planning transit flights and air traffic safety.

Presentation of new Airspace Supervision & Efficiency Center (ASEC) of AZAL, which was opened at Heydar Aliyev International Airport jointly with Thales, was also held as part of the World Air Traffic Management Congress.

As part of the event, the launch of a new high-tech project on introducing the "Virtual Air Traffic Control Tower" with the AZANS Control Center at Heydar Aliyev International Airport was also announced. President of Azerbaijan Airlines Jahangir Asgarov and Vice President of Thales International Raphael Eskinazi signed the corresponding contract in Baku on February 8. The project will be implemented in a consortium with the French company Thales and the Canadian company Searide, which specializes in introducing innovations in the aviation industry and is a "pioneer" in the development of digital air traffic control towers.

"Virtual tower" will allow to control air traffic in the airfield and provide flight information services remotely with the use of artificial intelligence and digital systems. At the same time, the required level of operational safety, equivalent to the level of a real tower controlled by air traffic controllers, is fully complied with, which will allow to timely adapt the business to the growing demands and the rapidly changing market of services.

The World Air Traffic Management Congress is the largest international professional event in the field of ATS. Unique exhibition and conference attracting over 7,500 specialists from all over the world each year, is held as part of the event. Operated by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) in partnership with the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA), World Air Traffic Management Congress brings together the world’s leading product developers, experts, stakeholders, and air navigation service providers.