"Azerbaijan's Geopolitical Landscape: Contemporary Issues, 1991-2018" book published in Czech Republic

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

A book providing an insight into Azerbaijan's geopolitical situation has been published by the Karolinum Press publishing house of the Charles University in Prague, the Czech Republic.

Titled "Azerbaijan's Geopolitical Landscape: Contemporary Issues, 1991-2018", the book is also distributed by the University of Chicago Press publisher which is the largest and one of the oldest university presses in the United States.

The editor and co-author of the book is Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev.

The publication highlights the political situation in Azerbaijan during the years of independence. It provides a deep analysis of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (Farid Shafiyev), Azerbaijan-EU relations (Anar Valiyev), Azerbaijan's importance for Europe in terms of energy (Robert M. Cutler), Azerbaijan-Russia (Kamran Ismayilov), Azerbaijan-Turkey (Shamkhal Abilov), Azerbaijan-Iran (Mitchell Belfer) and Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia (Lucie Švejdová) relations written by Azerbaijani, other local and foreign scholars.

The official presentation of the book is slated for autumn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.