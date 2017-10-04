Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

Both sides, Azerbaijan and Europe, are in favor of stronger relationship, Fuad Isgandarov Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Belgium told Euroactiv.

"Criticism against Azerbaijan is artificial and orchestrated, As much as we closer to Europe, as much criticism we are hearing. In most cases they are artificial. We know who stands behind these attempts," the ambassador said.

"As closer Azerbaijan to European market, better for the sides not only from economic, but also from political point of view, because Azerbaijan becomes closer to European space of values. But there are some forces which are always in favor to cut such kind of development, the ambassador said.

"We launched negotiations on a new strategic partnership agreement in February 2017 and in a short period of time, just in three months, we had five rounds of negotiations," the ambassador added. Some forces use artificial criticism to destroy relations between Azerbaijan and EU, as minimum, to postpone some political decisions, said Isgandarov, adding that it is absolutely clear that it is orchestrated.

"We understand that as much as we are closer to our European partners, as more such kind of steps will be taken against this closer partnership. Because Azerbaijan needs Europe as a space of values and of course, as a market. Europe itself also needs Azerbaijan in its neighborhood," ambassador stressed.

"Those who have occupied Azerbaijani territories and those who stand behind this occupation try to present Azerbaijan as barbarian. It is absolutely clear for us," the ambassador underscored.