"Caspian Technical Conference is ideal platform for exchange of professional experience"

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Caspian Technical Conference is an ideal platform for the exchange of professional experience, said Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

SPE's 4th annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition will return to Baku, Azerbaijan on the 1-3 November 2017. This year's theme "Chasing the Margins," will explore the issues currently faced by the E&P industry in Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region – and more importantly look at ways to resolve them.

AZERTAC is a media partner of the 4th annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition.

Senior Executives and technical experts from the Caspian oil and gas industry are confirmed to speak, including representatives from: SOCAR; SOCAR AQS; BP; TOTAL; DeGolyer & MacNaughton; Gazprom Neft NTC; PJSC Novatek; Dragon Oil; KazMunaiGaz; TengizChevroil; Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan; Schlumberger; Halliburton; Baker Hughes and more.