"DanceAbility – Inclusive Dance" workshops wrap up in Baku

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

"DanceAbility – Inclusive Dance" workshops that was held in Baku for the first time were finalised with demonstration of participants' final performance. Six days workshops and final performance was held at Yarat Contemporary Art Center with Support of "Rapid Solutions Company". Accredited diplomatic representatives and artists also participated in the event.

Founder and Artistic director of "DanceAbility Azerbaijan" Nigar Sultanova informed that among the participants there were professional and non-professional dancers, people with hearing impairment and physical disabilities, people with Down syndrome, students and actors. She also signified that the method has been applied for the first time in Azerbaijan and Eastern World. The method helps all the participants, as well as people with different disabilities with integration into society and life by giving them freedom of expression. Later, dance composition by 20 participants was demonstrated to audience. In Caucasus and Eastern World, new dance style was performed for the first in Azerbaijan and received good reviews from the participants.

This dance methodology was found by Alito Alessi and Karen Nelson in USA in 1987. Now, along with Azerbaijan, independent DanceAbility affiliate exists in Austria, Finland, Hong Kong, Mexico and Uruguay.