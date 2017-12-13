    • / CULTURE

    "H.E.Art" painting exhibition opens in Baku

    13.12.2017 [17:32]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    "H.E.Art" art exhibition of paintings with the theme "Switzerland and its nature" opened at the Art Tower Gallery in Baku.

    The art project was co-organized by the Embassy of Switzerland and the Arts Council Azerbaijan.

    Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan, Philip Stalder noted that the importance of the project lies in cooperation between Azerbaijani and Swiss artists.

    Swiss artist, Stefan Buser alias "BustArt", praised ongoing developments in Baku and its architecture.

