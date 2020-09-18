"Let's talk about Karabakh" program goes on air

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

The first edition of “Let’s talk about Karabakh” TV project, launched by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan to raise the international community’s awareness of Karabakh realities, has been broadcast on Diaspora TV.

The program hosted resident of Azerbaijan’s Khankendi region Arzu Rzayeva, who is currently living in Norway. She spoke about her hometown and her years in Shusha.

The project will also highlight the crimes committed by Armenian armed forces against the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions.