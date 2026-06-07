"Azerbaijan – From the Lens to History" exhibition opens in Arkadag

Baku, June 7, AZERTAC

A photography exhibition titled "Azerbaijan – From the Lens to History" opened at the Local History Museum of Arkadag city as part of the ongoing Days of Azerbaijani Culture in Turkmenistan.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture Murad Huseynov, Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Culture Nursahet Shirimov, Member of the Milli Majlis Hikmat Mammadov, and Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Ilgar Fahmi, alongside prominent cultural, literary, and scientific figures from both nations.

Deputy Minister Murad Huseynov praised the high-level presentation of Azerbaijani culture in Turkmenistan, describing the hosting of events in both the capital, Ashgabat, and the city of Arkadag as a momentous occasion.

In turn, Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister Nursahet Shirimov highlighted the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two nations, noting that reciprocal culture days play a vital role in further strengthening bilateral relations.

Amira Suleyman, Chair of the Azerbaijan Photographers Union, stated that the displayed photographs capture Azerbaijan's modern architecture, the rich historical and cultural heritage of its liberated territories, and the extensive restoration and reconstruction projects currently underway there.

Following the speeches, the dignitaries and guests toured the exhibition gallery.