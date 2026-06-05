"Azerbaijan and the World": Baku and Abu Dhabi take their strategic partnership to a new level VIDEO

Baku, June 5, AZERTAC

A new episode of the program "Azerbaijan and the World" has been released on the AZERTAC website. Author Tamilla Mammadova spoke with UAE-based political scientist and expert on international relations and regional security, Salem Alketbi, about the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

Noting the dynamic development of bilateral relations, the expert emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE is becoming increasingly strategic and institutionalized. He noted that the second meeting of the Joint Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, held in Baku and aimed at developing long-term cooperation between the two countries, was an important confirmation of this.

Speaking about cooperation in the energy sector, Salem Alketbi emphasized shared interests in sustainable development and clean energy. He noted that Azerbaijan and the UAE are already successfully implementing joint solar energy projects, including with the participation of Masdar and SOCAR Green.

The program's interviewee noted that hydrogen energy could be the next promising area of cooperation. He believes that implementing such projects is entirely feasible, provided the necessary infrastructure is developed, investment is attracted, and effective export mechanisms are established.