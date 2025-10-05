"Karabakh" breeze at AZERTAC stand on eve of historical victory anniversary

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

A vibrant "Karabakh" wind swept through the AZERTAC stand at the 11th Baku International Book Fair, serving as the media partner for the event, just ahead of the fifth anniversary of the Historical Victory.

Visitors were treated to a musical delight as the folk instruments orchestra—comprising students from Music School No. 11, Class 24, under the direction of Azerbaijan National Conservatory doctoral student Nesibe Jafarova—performed evocative pieces: "Karabakh" by Behram Nesibov, "Border Guards March" by Said Rustamov, and the song "Qaytag."

The heartfelt renditions captured the spirit of national pride and resilience, drawing crowds and infusing the fair with cultural resonance.