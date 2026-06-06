"Pearls of Azerbaijan's National Heritage" exhibition opens in Turkmenistan

Baku, June 6, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani Culture Days in Turkmenistan are continuing with a vibrant program of events. An exhibition titled "Pearls of Azerbaijan's National Heritage" has opened at the State Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan named after the Great Saparmurat Turkmenbashy in Ashgabat, organized by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture.

The event featured speeches by Turkmenistan's Deputy Minister of Culture Nursahet Shirimov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, and Ismail Orazov, Director of the State Museum of Fine Arts of Turkmenistan.

Guests attending the exhibition were introduced to a diverse presentation featuring "Our National Heritage Living in the Works of Azim Azimzade" from the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art, an exhibition of traditional and artist-designed carpets from the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, a display of traditional craftsmanship, and the fashion presentation "National Motifs in Contemporary Fashion."

The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to explore the artistic legacy of People's Artist Azim Azimzade, one of the founders of Azerbaijan's professional graphic arts. Through carefully selected museum exhibits, visitors are immersed in the social and cultural environment portrayed in his works.

A rich collection of pile and flat-woven carpets, carpet products, artistic metalworks, and embroidery pieces spanning from the nineteenth century to the present day is on display. The exhibition is further enhanced by the remarkable creations of People's Artist Eldar Mikayilzade.

Among the highlights are examples of traditional patchwork art. The works created by the late Khalida Nasirova stand as a vibrant expression of the Turkic worldview, reflecting centuries-old cultural values and artistic traditions.

Artisan Huseyn Hajimustafazade from Sheki demonstrates the traditional art of shebeke through live masterclasses, while craftsman Fuzuli Alizade showcases Azerbaijani jewelry-making traditions.

The exhibition also features the fashion collection "National Motifs in Contemporary Fashion" by designers Gulnara Khalilova and Anara Zakirli.

Presenting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in a comprehensive way, the exhibition has drawn significant visitor interest.