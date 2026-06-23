® Special loan offer for military personnel from Birbank: Monthly payments starting from AZN 300 for every AZN 10,000 borrowed

Birbank, the country’s first digital bank, has introduced a special loan offer for military personnel in celebration of June 26 – Armed Forces Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Until July 31, military personnel who apply for an online cash loan from the bank will be able to benefit from special lending terms with monthly payments starting from AZN 300 for every AZN 10,000 borrowed.

The offer is available for cash loans applied for through the Birbank mobile app and Birbank chat. It also applies to military personnel who transfer their existing loans from other banks to Kapital Bank.

For more information, please visit: https://www.b-b.az/hrzkk

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 114 branches and 52 service offices. For more information about Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az, call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.