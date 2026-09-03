® Transfer your loan to Birbank and get up to AZN 80 000 with a discount of up to 6%

As part of the campaign, which will run until September 30, 2026, customers can transfer their loans from other banks to Birbank and receive a discount of up to 6% on the loan offered by the bank. In addition, the maximum amount of the cash loan available under the campaign has been increased from AZN 50 000 to AZN 80 000.

The offer is available to individuals who receive their salary or pension through Kapital Bank or any other bank.

Loans are available for a term of up to 59 months, while the terms are determined individually based on the customer’s financial assessment.

For customers with loans at multiple banks, consolidating their financial obligations with one bank makes it easier to keep track of payments and manage their monthly budget more effectively.

Those wishing to take advantage of the offer can apply at the nearest Kapital Bank branch.

For more information: www.b-b.az/bbclrfn

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 116 branches, 51 divisions and 13 Digital Centers. For more information about the Birbank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.