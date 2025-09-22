Türkiye’s COP31 candidacy discussed with Azerbaijan in New York
Istanbul, September 22, Gunel Karatepe, AZERTAC
In New York, Türkiye and Azerbaijan held consultations on Türkiye’s COP31 candidacy process.
Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, met in New York, on the margins of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, with Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, and Chris Bowen, Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy.
Minister Kurum shared a post on his social media account regarding the meeting, during which Türkiye’s COP31 presidency candidacy was discussed.
“We consider our COP31 candidacy not only an important step for our countries but also for the future of the world. With our technical capacity, advanced logistics infrastructure, and strong human resources, we will continue our coordinated efforts across all institutions, guided by our vision for green development,” Minister Murat Kurum wrote.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Baku hosts 3rd Security Forum
- [19:20]
Azerbaijan’s Jafarov captures his second straight world silver
- 21.09.2025 [22:03]
COP29 Presidency to attend 80th UN General Assembly and Climate Week
- 21.09.2025 [21:49]
Aircraft en route to London makes emergency landing in Baku
- 21.09.2025 [19:29]
UK formally recognizes state of Palestine, premier announces
- 21.09.2025 [19:20]
Mercedes' George Russell: I am happy with the results in Baku race
- 21.09.2025 [19:10]
For us to win in Baku again is just fantastic - Verstappen
- 21.09.2025 [18:31]
Canada recognizes state of Palestine, offers partnership for peace in region
- 21.09.2025 [18:06]
President of Rwanda concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 21.09.2025 [17:45]
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winners awarded
- 21.09.2025 [17:31]
Azerbaijani Para swimmer crowned world champion
- 21.09.2025 [17:22]
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events
- 21.09.2025 [17:11]
Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary celebrated with concert in Bremen
- 21.09.2025 [16:41]
Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 kicks off in Baku
- 21.09.2025 [15:25]
Azerbaijani kickboxers shine at European Championship in Italy
- 21.09.2025 [15:15]
Opening ceremony of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 held in Baku
- 21.09.2025 [15:07]
2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Jak Crawford wins Baku F2 Feature Race
- 21.09.2025 [12:30]
Global icons Martin Garrix and Glass Animals perform at Baku Crystal Hall
- 21.09.2025 [12:23]
United breathes life into season with Chelsea win
- 21.09.2025 [11:13]
Azerbaijan Army holds series of events marking State Sovereignty Day
- 21.09.2025 [10:46]
Türkiye, Poland reach quarterfinals at men's volleyball worlds
- 21.09.2025 [10:05]
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler becomes two-time world champion
- 20.09.2025 [23:31]
Cyberattack on airline systems causes delays at major European airports
- 20.09.2025 [21:36]
Kane bags hat-trick as Bayern beat Hoffenheim 4-1
- 20.09.2025 [21:27]
Keys to apartments handed over to 29 more families in Kalbajar
- 20.09.2025 [20:52]
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan and Rwanda are good partners and friends
- 20.09.2025 [16:48]
Rwanda’s President acquainted with the operations of “ASAN Khidmet” Center
- 20.09.2025 [16:39]
Beganovic dominates in Hitech TGR 1-2 around Baku
- 20.09.2025 [16:16]
Formula 1 to continue racing in Azerbaijan until 2030
- 20.09.2025 [16:00]
Great Return: Another 29 families depart for Kalbajar
- 20.09.2025 [15:04]
Norris leads Verstappen and Piastri as drivers battle the elements in Baku
- 20.09.2025 [14:46]
Delegation of Uganda’s public prosecution visits Azerbaijan
- 20.09.2025 [14:37]