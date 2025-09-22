 Türkiye’s COP31 candidacy discussed with Azerbaijan in New York

Istanbul, September 22, Gunel Karatepe, AZERTAC

In New York, Türkiye and Azerbaijan held consultations on Türkiye’s COP31 candidacy process.

Türkiye’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, Murat Kurum, met in New York, on the margins of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, with Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, and Chris Bowen, Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy.

Minister Kurum shared a post on his social media account regarding the meeting, during which Türkiye’s COP31 presidency candidacy was discussed.

“We consider our COP31 candidacy not only an important step for our countries but also for the future of the world. With our technical capacity, advanced logistics infrastructure, and strong human resources, we will continue our coordinated efforts across all institutions, guided by our vision for green development,” Minister Murat Kurum wrote.