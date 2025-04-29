A delegation of Bulgaria's Vazrazhdane signs cooperation agreement with United Russia party

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

A delegation of Bulgaria's Vazrazhdane opposition party visited Moscow at the invitation of the ruling United Russia party, according to the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

On the delegation were Deputy Chairs Tsoncho Ganev and Georgi Georgiev as well as MP Daniel Prodanov, Deputy Chair of the parliamentary Education and Science Committee.

Vazrazhdane and United Russia signed an agreement on joint cooperation and equal partnership. The agreement provides for an exchange of experience, ideas and political practices between the two organisations, the press release reads, describing the document as "an important positive step for the restoration of full Bulgarian-Russian relations." It was signed by Ganev and Vladimir Yakushev, First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council.

In Moscow, the Bulgarian party also participated in a forum on the victory over Nazism and the establishment of the UN. The event was held on the occasion of 80 years since the victory over Nazism in World War II.

In his speech, Georgiev talked about "the indissoluble ties between the two brotherly peoples, the Bulgarian and the Russian, and the historical past that binds them together," the press release reads.