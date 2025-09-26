A million Syrians have returned home, but more support needed so millions more can follow

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

In just nine months, 1 million Syrians have returned to their country following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government on 8 December 2024. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is calling on the international community to scale up its support to end the suffering and displacement of millions of Syrians who were forced to flee their homes in the past 14 years and help the country to rebuild, accoeding to UNHCR.

In addition to those returning from outside Syria, another 1.8 million people who were displaced inside the country have also returned to their areas of origin – a sign of the great hope and high expectations Syrians have following the political transition in the country.

But those who are returning face immense challenges. Destroyed homes and infrastructure, weak and damaged basic services, a lack of job opportunities, and volatile security are challenging people’s determination to return and recover.

With more than 7 million Syrians still displaced inside the country and more than 4.5 million abroad, support must be provided to vulnerable families and investment and stabilization efforts increased.

“This is a rare opportunity to resolve one of the largest displacement crises in the world. The international community, private sector, and Syrians in the diaspora must come together and intensify their efforts to support recovery and ensure that the voluntary return of those displaced by conflict is sustainable and dignified and they are not forced to flee again,” said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

UNHCR has started facilitating voluntary returns and scaled up its support to refugees choosing to return, including cash assistance and transportation. Working in partnership with the authorities in Syria, neighbouring countries and the international community, the agency is also rehabilitating homes damaged during the conflict, given the key role safe shelter plays in anchoring those who return. Additional assistance inside Syria includes the provision of core relief items; livelihoods support; help in acquiring civil documentation; and protection services including the prevention of gender-based violence, mental health and psychosocial support, and child protection.

UNHCR’s recent Return Perceptions and Intentions Survey reveals that the majority (80 per cent) of Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq wish to go home one day, 18 per cent within the next year. However, sustained return and reintegration can only take place with more targeted investments in areas of return. Other Syrian refugees are closely watching developments inside Syria as they decide how safe is it for them to return and when.

“We must not forget about the millions of Syrians who are still refugees hosted in neighbouring countries. They have endured a lot of suffering in the past 14 years and the most vulnerable among them still need protection and assistance. Sustained support to hosting countries like Jordan, Lebanon and Türkiye is equally critical to ensure returns are voluntary, safe and dignified,” said Grandi. “With renewed commitment, the international community can help preserve hope and support stability and durable solutions for one of the largest refugee situations of our time,” he added.

UNHCR continues working with the Syrian authorities and other UN agencies, including WFP, UNICEF, UNDP, IOM, ILO and UNFPA to create conditions conducive for return and reintegration in areas severely affected by the decade-long conflict.

At this critical juncture, funds for humanitarian work are dwindling. Inside Syria, only 24 per cent of what is needed is available, while for the wider Syria situation just 30 per cent of the requested funds have been provided.

This is not the time to cut back support for the Syrian people and their push for a better Syria for them and the region.