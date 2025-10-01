A new stage in Azerbaijan’s aviation: Heydar Aliyev International Airport joins global innovation map

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Heydar Aliyev International Airport, prioritizing passenger safety and comfort, has achieved another strategic milestone. The technical infrastructure of Azerbaijan’s main air gateway has been enhanced with the Rapid Recovery System (R2S) technology, developed by one of the world’s leading companies – ResQtec.

The R2S system, recognized as the “gold standard” in the global aviation industry, ensures more stable and safer ground movement of aircraft and contributes to uninterrupted flight operations. The advantage of technology lies in the fact that the entire process is carried out in a single step and without interruption, minimizing the need for additional intervention and making operations faster and more reliable. Moreover, the process is performed only after passengers have fully disembarked from the aircraft.

Today, Heydar Aliyev International Airport is the only airport in the region equipped with this technology. This achievement makes Azerbaijan not only a geographical hub but also the most reliable choice for transit in terms of technical safety, increasing its attractiveness for international traffic.

As part of the preparation for the implementation of the new technology, employees successfully completed ResQtec’s international training programs. Initially, courses were held in the Czech Republic, followed by an intensive five-day program in Baku, during which specialists acquired up-to-date skills in equipment operation.

ResQtec technologies are already successfully applied globally at leading airports such as Toronto, Manas, Vienna, Geneva, Tallinn, Ostrava, and Changi, as well as by prestigious airlines including Qatar Airways, Air France, Etihad Airways, and Air Canada. Azerbaijan’s integration into this ecosystem strengthens the country’s position as a reliable partner in the global aviation community.

“The implementation of ResQtec technology marks an important milestone in the modernization of Azerbaijan’s aviation infrastructure. This step represents a higher level of trust and is also a clear indicator of the strengthening role of our country in the international aviation community,” emphasized Teymur Hasanov, Chief Operations Officer of Azerbaijan’s airports.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport will continue its modernization strategy by investing in innovative technologies.