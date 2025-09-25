Abbas Abbasov: Baku Initiative Group supports fight against colonialism on international platforms

New York, September 25, AZERTAC

“Since 2023, the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has been supporting the legitimate struggle of colonized countries across various international platforms,” said Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, in his opening speech at the international conference titled “Overseas Territories after the Bougival Accord: Recolonization or Decolonization?” held at the UN headquarters in New York as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Abbasov underlined that BIG has played a significant role in raising global awareness about the elimination of colonialism and its consequences. “Since its inception, BIG has successfully brought the issues of colonialism and neocolonialism to the agendas of intergovernmental organizations, providing comprehensive information to the international community about the consequences of these policies,” he emphasized.

He further noted that since the start of its activities, global awareness of colonialism and neocolonialism has increased considerably. “This is a result of our organization’s efforts and close cooperation with entities operating in overseas territories. Thanks to this joint work, these issues are being raised more frequently in international organizations, and interest in our organization is steadily growing.”

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent