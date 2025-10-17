Abbas Abbasov: International community has not yet adequately assessed crimes against humanity committed in Africa

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

From October 7 to 17, the OSCE Human Dimension Conference was held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland. The event brought together representatives of 57 OSCE member states, OSCE institutions and executive bodies, as well as intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations.

Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) Abbas Abbasov spoke at three plenary sessions of the conference dedicated to global issues such as racism, xenophobia, discrimination, religious intolerance, human trafficking, and fundamental freedoms.

In his remarks, Abbasov expressed regret that certain countries continue to pursue colonial and neo-colonial policies, drawing attention to their devastating consequences. He recalled the atrocities committed by Belgium in Africa, presenting the Congo as one of the most horrific examples of exploitation and human suffering. Abbasov emphasized that the crimes against humanity committed in Africa have not yet been adequately assessed by the international community, describing this as a grave injustice.

He noted that during the Belgian colonial period in the Congo, local religions were destroyed, and foreign cultural norms were forcibly imposed, leaving deep cultural and spiritual wounds that persist to this day.

Abbasov also highlighted that in the French overseas territories — New Caledonia, Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Mayotte — indigenous peoples continue to live as second-class citizens. He pointed out that in Guadeloupe and Martinique, the Caribbean population of African origin is systematically excluded from decision-making processes and deprived of equal economic opportunities.

The BIG Executive Director further underlined that on the island of Mayotte, Muslims — who make up the majority of the population — are subjected to deliberate exclusion, and the island has been transformed into a militarized fortress.

He added that in French Guiana and Réunion, economic dependence, unemployment, and environmental degradation have forced local populations into displacement and into the hands of human trafficking networks — a modern-day continuation of colonial slavery.