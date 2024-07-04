‘About 80,000 tourists visited national parks of Azerbaijan in first six months of 2024’

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

During the first 6 months of this year, about 80 thousand tourists visited the national parks of Azerbaijan, said Firuddin Aliyev, Head of the Biodiversity Protection Service, at a press conference held at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

He expressed his confidence that this number would increase by the end of the year.

Noting that 10 national parks are open for visitors, the head of the Biodiversity Protection Service underlined that there are 113 ecotourism routes in national parks.