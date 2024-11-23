The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

ACWA Power: By August next year, we anticipate delivering electricity to the Azerbaijan grid – REPORTAGE

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“ACWA Power is a developer, investor, co-owner and operator of a portfolio of power generation, renewable energy and desalinated water production plants. We are a company dedicated to the sustainable innovative solutions on the water and energy management.

We are currently located in 13 countries and managing $95 billion of assets and 60 gigawatt of electricity generation companies. We daily generate 8 million cubic meters of water and we can say that we are one of the biggest water companies in the world.

Currently in Azerbaijan, the Absheron and Khizi, 240-megawatt wind power project is the first project of ACWA Power. As you see, our parts have already started to be delivered to our projects. We have two sites of the project, Absheron and Khizi.

The Absheron part of the project has a capacity of 78 megawatts, and we have completed most of the concrete pouring for the foundation work. Weather permitting, we will begin erecting the turbines soon. Our turbines are 6.5 megawatts each, and at the time of design, they were the largest commercially available. We aim to complete a project by November 2025. The project is expected to generate about 900,000 MWh of electricity annually, reducing Azerbaijan’s carbon emissions by 400,000 tons per year.

The selection of a wind site begins with collecting wind data. Naturally, there must be wind, but both excessive and insufficient wind are unsuitable. We need to carefully measure wind characteristics. Too much wind can result in energy loss, as wind turbines cannot operate above a certain wind speed. We collect wind data from potential sites for over a year, study it to understand the wind characteristics, and, based on this analysis, determine the optimal locations for constructing wind towers.

Measuring wind data takes more than a year, after which we study the data and design the turbines, selecting the appropriate turbine types. We then proceed with geological studies. The foundation is one of the key components, and as you can see, the wind turbine foundation here is complete. After the foundation is prepared, we move on to the towers, which are staged in our lay-down area. We will stack them and then attach the nozzles and plates. From this point, if the weather permits, erecting a wind tower takes about 7 to 10 days to complete.

When we develop a wind power project, it is also important to consider the environmental and social aspects. Obviously, a wind project spreads around a wide area and a part of the daily and normal life of the community around, you cannot restrict and put a fence around wind projects. Wind projects before constructing goes through a scrutiny and environmental impact assessment, social aspects also taken into consideration, be it floral, animal and also the bird life. In this project I can proudly say that we are meeting the highest environmental social criteria from all aspects from as I mentioned from the animal habitat to floral and also for the birds. We take pride of the community relations and environmental and social programs as well as the measures we put in this project,” said Mehmet Selim Guven, ACWA Power company's Regional Director for Azerbaijan and Türkiye, in an interview with AZERTAC.

-How did the ACWA Power company decide to establish the relations with Azerbaijan and invest in our country?

- When deciding to enter a country, we consider several key criteria. For example, the business environment is critical. Azerbaijan has a well-established, politically stable landscape and a business-friendly environment, with support from various agencies and the presidential office that encourages investment. Since the initial development of oil and gas projects, Azerbaijan has demonstrated itself as a stable, innovative, and attractive country for business investment.

Additionally, Azerbaijan’s location in the Middle Corridor makes it a strategic gateway for supplying reliable and clean energy resources to markets in Türkiye, Europe, and beyond. Another important criterion is the talent pool. Azerbaijan has a highly educated and skilled workforce, which is a significant advantage from an investment perspective. Overall, Azerbaijan meets all the essential requirements and stands out as a strategically important market for ACWA Power.

-How do you assess the potential of our country in the field of renewable energy and the conditions created in our country for the development of this area?

-As I mentioned, Azerbaijan stands out in terms of regulatory support and leadership, welcoming both local and foreign investors. Regarding renewable energy potential, Azerbaijan is a developing country committed to diversifying its economy, attracting new business, and expanding its renewable sector.

The potential of the country in terms of natural resources, development of these environmental and renewable projects. Azerbaijan is rich in terms of natural resources in addition to oil and gas, but on the wind and solar, there is abundant undeveloped projects that can be developed.

-At what stage is the construction of the Khizi-Absheron wind plant? When will the main turbines be installed? Is there an estimated completion date of the plant?

-Construction has begun on our 240 MW Absheron-Khızı wind power project. We have nearly completed the engineering studies, and procurement is finalized. All key components, including the substation, turbines, towers, and blades, are either in transit or arriving in Baku, with the first blades recently reaching the Baku shipyard. The next phase involves erecting the wind towers, with the foundations at the Absheron site nearly finished. Weather permitting, we’ll soon begin installing the first wind tower in Absheron.

The Khızı site, with a capacity of 162.5 MW, is also being prepared for construction activities. By August next year, we anticipate delivering electricity to the Azerbaijan grid, and by November, all 240 MW will be operational, supplying Azerbaijan with sustainable, green energy.

-At what stage is the implementation of the Caspian Sea Desalination Project in Azerbaijan?

-The Caspian Sea desalination project is a vital initiative for Azerbaijan, designated as a strategic priority by President Ilham Aliyev. With 70% of Azerbaijan’s water supply currently sourced from neighboring countries, and the added pressure of climate change on regional water resources, this project is essential for the country's water security.

As the world’s largest developer of sustainable and innovative desalination projects, ACWA Power is a natural fit for this initiative. We have been diligently preparing for it, which will be distinctive in Azerbaijan as the country’s first public-private partnership project. The bid submission deadline is set for November 1st, and we are focused on finalizing our studies, demonstrating our strong commitment to this project.

- Hosting such event in a country that produces oil and gas is demonstrate its commitment to addressing environmental issues. What are your expectations of COP29 this year?

- We are very much excited to be COP29 partner for water and energy. ACWA Power's mission and current business activities very much overlaps with the COP29 initiatives agenda. Water, renewable and sustainable energy, clean energy to address climate change and another big aspect to enable this transition is finance. ACWA Power is one of the biggest solution provider and investor in the Global South, Central Asia, Middle East, North and South Africa, Gulf region and also on the Southeast Asia.

We are in every aspect develop water and energy solutions, innovations and bring in finance and to make this, you know, investment. And this is one of the biggest enablers of addressing the challenges with climate change.

-Do you plan to develop your activities in Azerbaijan in the future?

-Yes, as I mentioned, Azerbaijan is a highly strategic country for ACWA Power. We are keen to partner with Azerbaijan in achieving its green energy targets as outlined by President Ilham Aliyev, aiming for over 30% of the country's energy to come from renewable sources by 2030.

This aligns with ACWA Power's commitment to renewable energy, hydrogen, and other technologies supporting the energy transition in this region, including Azerbaijan. We are eager to develop more projects and will actively explore further opportunities in Azerbaijan.

Another key factor in ACWA Power's investment strategy is the strong government-to-government relations between the leadership of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. This ongoing dialogue and mutual interest in enhancing relations contribute significantly to fostering further collaboration and investment between ACWA Power and Azerbaijan.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Defense Minister: Re-emphasis strength of Azerbaijan Army, professionalism, and dedication of servicemen by Commander-in-Chief further inspires personnel and increases responsibility against any provocations
  • 23.11.2024 [15:55]

Defense Minister: Re-emphasis strength of Azerbaijan Army, professionalism, and dedication of servicemen by Commander-in-Chief further inspires personnel and increases responsibility against any provocations

Head of Federal Agency for Water Resources of Russia: Baku-hosted COP29 is a unique venue
  • 23.11.2024 [14:46]

Head of Federal Agency for Water Resources of Russia: Baku-hosted COP29 is a unique venue

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $76
  • 23.11.2024 [13:00]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $76

® 15th Sustainable Innovation Forum 2024 concludes successfully in Azerbaijan with Azercell’s support
  • 23.11.2024 [12:55]

® 15th Sustainable Innovation Forum 2024 concludes successfully in Azerbaijan with Azercell’s support

® Panel discussion on “Sustainability Through Artificial Intelligence” organized by Bakcell
  • 23.11.2024 [12:16]

® Panel discussion on “Sustainability Through Artificial Intelligence” organized by Bakcell

European Club Association meeting to highlight COP29-launched Football Clubs Alliance for Climate
  • 23.11.2024 [11:13]

European Club Association meeting to highlight COP29-launched Football Clubs Alliance for Climate

Leyla Aliyeva participates in tree-planting campaign in Baku
  • 22.11.2024 [18:49]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in tree-planting campaign in Baku

ECO Ambassador of Montenegro: Azerbaijan should be congratulated for achieving something that the previous organizers of COPs have not been able to do - INTERVIEW
  • 22.11.2024 [17:57]

ECO Ambassador of Montenegro: Azerbaijan should be congratulated for achieving something that the previous organizers of COPs have not been able to do - INTERVIEW

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace in the South Caucasus
  • 22.11.2024 [17:02]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace in the South Caucasus

Agriculture ministerial meeting excellently organized at COP29, Georgian deputy minister says

  • [16:50]

COP29 features cycling tour in Baku

  • [15:59]

Defense Minister: Re-emphasis strength of Azerbaijan Army, professionalism, and dedication of servicemen by Commander-in-Chief further inspires personnel and increases responsibility against any provocations

  • [15:55]

'I created a monster' - Sepp Blatter explains how football is being 'sold-out' and 'going in the wrong direction' as ex-FIFA boss regrets vast amount of money in the game

  • [15:47]

Exhibition on "Karabakh heritage" launched in Nicosia

  • [15:44]

UNEC and Sichuan University to establish academic collaboration

  • [15:42]

ACWA Power: By August next year, we anticipate delivering electricity to the Azerbaijan grid – REPORTAGE

  • [15:07]

Delegate from Ghana: Impact of climate change is severe

  • [15:04]

Total of 25 countries & EU pledge to commit to no new unabated coal power at COP29

  • [14:49]

Head of Federal Agency for Water Resources of Russia: Baku-hosted COP29 is a unique venue

  • [14:46]

Maldivian Minister: We should boost our activities to mitigate the impact of climate change

  • [14:33]

Azerbaijani shooting teams shine at Grand Prix Smederovo

  • [13:51]

Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off with hundreds of latest models

  • [13:41]

SICAN project coordinator: Requirements from previous COPs have not been followed

  • [13:29]

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Office to attend 10th UNAOC Global Forum

  • [13:28]

Gambian delegate: I hope all parties at COP29 will reach vital agreements

  • [13:11]

‘Baku-hosted COP29 introduces innovative solutions’

  • [13:07]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $76

  • [13:00]

® 15th Sustainable Innovation Forum 2024 concludes successfully in Azerbaijan with Azercell’s support

  • [12:55]

® Panel discussion on “Sustainability Through Artificial Intelligence” organized by Bakcell

  • [12:16]

Azerbaijani shooter grabs bronze in Grand Prix Smederovo

  • [12:15]

COP29 is a unique venue for focusing on climate adaptation and mitigation efforts, ESCAP Disaster Risk Reduction chief says

  • [12:07]

COP29 participant: Azerbaijan, as a bridge between Asia and Europe, boasts developed culture

  • [11:49]

It is our hope that negotiations at COP29 will reach positive outcomes, Maldivian delegate says

  • [11:42]

Ghanaian journalist: COP29 has been very organized professionally

  • [11:41]

Bulgarian, Romanian, Austrian interior ministers sign declaration supporting Bulgaria, Romania accession to Schengen by land

  • [11:37]

Blue Origin crew, including history's 100th woman to fly to space, lands safely

  • [11:27]

Kazakhstan presents plans to achieve carbon neutrality at COP29

  • [11:23]

Fast-forming alien planet has astronomers intrigued

  • [11:18]

Guinean official: We hope that developing countries will fulfill their commitments

  • [11:17]

Japan to draw up new strategy to beef up defense industry, exports

  • [11:14]

European Club Association meeting to highlight COP29-launched Football Clubs Alliance for Climate

  • [11:13]

Trump nominates Scott Bessent for Treasury secretary

  • [10:15]

2024-25 UEFA Nations League quarterfinals set

  • [10:00]

Bulgarian journalist: I’ve been following COP29 news on AZERTAC

  • 22.11.2024 [20:49]

‘Climate change has caused extreme weather in Pakistan’

  • 22.11.2024 [20:43]

COP events help strengthen commitments, Burundian participant says

  • 22.11.2024 [20:41]

Yuji Mizuno: COP29 promises different expectations

  • 22.11.2024 [20:35]

Markku Kanerva sacked after a Nations League campaign to forget

  • 22.11.2024 [20:21]

Honduran delegate: I hope COP29 will reach fundamental agreement on forests

  • 22.11.2024 [20:19]

Ghanaian representative: Mining activities cause heavy contamination of water resources

  • 22.11.2024 [20:02]

COP29 will see good progress in more funding promised for adaptation

  • 22.11.2024 [20:00]

Novelli Ottavio: COP29 is a vital platform for establishing relations and sharing experiences

  • 22.11.2024 [19:48]

Gambian representative: Our goal at COP29 is cooperation and support for fight against climate crisis

  • 22.11.2024 [19:43]

Norwegian delegate: It is an exciting experience to join COP29 discussions

  • 22.11.2024 [19:40]

COP29 Guinean participant: Everyone who wants to solve the climate crisis should have been in Baku

  • 22.11.2024 [19:33]

‘Philippines is one of most vulnerable countries to climate change impacts’

  • 22.11.2024 [19:23]

Ambassador of Brazil: We hope COP30 will be acclaimed for its high-level organization

  • 22.11.2024 [19:05]

Global Zero Waste initiative gains global momentum at UN Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan

  • 22.11.2024 [19:00]

Not all countries are ready to shift to green energy, delegate from Luxembourg says

  • 22.11.2024 [18:59]

Manager of Global Green Growth Institute hails excellent organization of COP29

  • 22.11.2024 [18:52]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in tree-planting campaign in Baku

  • 22.11.2024 [18:49]

ESA unveils new high-resolution solar images

  • 22.11.2024 [18:47]

President of Trade and Development Bank: I was impressed by vibrant pavilions of COP29

  • 22.11.2024 [18:35]

Deputy Chairman of New Azerbaijan Party attends 12th ICAPP General Assembly

  • 22.11.2024 [18:31]

Swedish representative: Climate change impacts already severe across the globe

  • 22.11.2024 [18:13]

CWC representative: I look forward to resolving financial arrangements at COP29

  • 22.11.2024 [18:10]

ECO Ambassador of Montenegro: Azerbaijan should be congratulated for achieving something that the previous organizers of COPs have not been able to do - INTERVIEW

  • 22.11.2024 [17:57]

African delegate: I think Azerbaijan is one of most beautiful countries

  • 22.11.2024 [17:47]

International scientific conference held as part of COP29 and "Green World Solidarity Year”

  • 22.11.2024 [17:29]

Finance and mitigation are key to combating climate change, German foreign minister says

  • 22.11.2024 [17:24]

President of Azerbaijan: I am confident that the deliberations within the 12th ICAPP General Assembly will pave way for broad-scale effective cooperation

  • 22.11.2024 [17:08]

Heavy snowfall causes outage, traffic disruptions in western France

  • 22.11.2024 [17:07]

‘COP29 is a significant event for collaborating with other countries’

  • 22.11.2024 [17:06]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace in the South Caucasus

  • 22.11.2024 [17:02]

President Ilham Aliyev: ICAPP established itself as a prestigious and promising platform for cooperation

  • 22.11.2024 [16:58]

® Trendyol at COP29: Presenting the 2023 Sustainability Report

  • 22.11.2024 [16:52]

COP29 Presidency issues statement

  • 22.11.2024 [16:45]

Azerbaijan initiates creation of the first-ever Global South NGO Platform

  • 22.11.2024 [16:19]

To the participants of the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties

  • 22.11.2024 [16:12]

We look forward to implementing decisions adopted at COP29, Cameroonian delegate says

  • 22.11.2024 [15:57]

‘I look forward to hearing the voices of the youth at COP29’

  • 22.11.2024 [15:36]

Namibian environmental activist: Northern leaders must ensure equitable climate finance and address our needs

  • 22.11.2024 [15:33]

Irrigo - sustainable agricultural ecosystem presented at COP29

  • 22.11.2024 [15:23]

President of Congo meets with Congolese students studying at BHOS

  • 22.11.2024 [15:04]

Panel on “Building Tomorrow: The Legacy of COP29 in Azerbaijan and in the World” held as part of COP29

  • 22.11.2024 [14:56]

COP29 is excellently organized, Guinean official says

  • 22.11.2024 [14:54]

DR Congo Delegate: COP29 panels strengthen fight against climate change

  • 22.11.2024 [14:31]

Event at COP29 highlights transformation of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Yerevan

  • 22.11.2024 [14:30]

Frank Mörschel: Climate change and biodiversity conservation are connected

  • 22.11.2024 [14:09]

IEC External Relations Officer: COP29 to set the right course for action

  • 22.11.2024 [14:03]

COP29 in spotlight of Malaysian media

  • 22.11.2024 [14:01]

57.1 GtCO2e and rising: UN report calls for urgent climate action as world’s GHG emissions reach grim heights

  • 22.11.2024 [13:40]

COP29 discusses green initiatives implemented in Africa

  • 22.11.2024 [13:39]

Malmö FF joins climate initiative at COP29

  • 22.11.2024 [13:19]

COP29 highlights challenges in plastic waste management

  • 22.11.2024 [13:12]

Nigerian participant: I feel incredibly fortunate participating in COP29

  • 22.11.2024 [13:08]

Japanese student: Funding of many wars by superpowers must be halted

  • 22.11.2024 [13:03]

Senegalese participant: We are optimistic that more countries will allocate funds regarding climate change

  • 22.11.2024 [12:52]

COP29 highlights role of algae cultivation in reducing CO2 emissions in Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea coastal areas

  • 22.11.2024 [12:48]

SIMA contributes to the protection of thousands of trees

  • 22.11.2024 [12:34]

® Azercell announces exclusive “Grand Friday” discounts!

  • 22.11.2024 [12:25]

UK delegate: COP29 discussions pave way to address climate challenges

  • 22.11.2024 [12:22]

Executive Director of Mexico’s POLEA: Boosting financial support key to achieving climate targets

  • 22.11.2024 [12:19]

® Danish officials visit Carlsberg Azerbaijan plant

  • 22.11.2024 [12:12]

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit exhibitions at National Art Museum

  • 22.11.2024 [12:08]

President Ilham Aliyev received Israel's Minister of Transport and Road Safety VIDEO

  • 22.11.2024 [12:05]

UK university professor: COP29 provided an opportunity to discuss ways to protect biodiversity

  • 22.11.2024 [11:55]

Milli Majlis responds to Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies' resolution

  • 22.11.2024 [11:48]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 22.11.2024 [11:47]