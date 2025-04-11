ADA University-hosted International Policy Forum in Khankendi and Baku in spotlight of Hungarian media

Budapest, April 11, AZERTAC

Leading Hungarian media outlet "Daily News Hungary" has published article highlighting the international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” organized by ADA University in Baku.

The article, published in English, provided an insight into the mission and goals of this prestigious event.

The article entitled “Hungarian scholars took part at the ADA University Policy Forum in Azerbaijan” described the forum as a global crossroad for experts and thought leaders, noting that four Hungarian experts - László Vasa, Sándor Seremet, István Kiss and Zoltán Egeresi, representing various academic institutions and think tanks, were among the participants of the forum.

“It was a privilege to participate in the 7th ADA University Policy Forum, which focused this time on the topic of transforming international order. This event is a traditional biannual meeting of experts from leading think-tank institutions. The program included visiting Karabakh and meeting with President Ilham Aliyev”, prof. Vasa told in an interview to Daily News Hungary.

Vugar Seyidov

Special correspondent