Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

The Asian Development Bank and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan jointly held a two-day training session for central bank employees titled ‘Supervision of domestic credit rating agencies in Azerbaijan.’

The training opened with remarks from Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, the ADB’s Country Director for Azerbaijan, and Shahin Mahmudzade, the Central Bank’s Executive Director.

Mahmudzade said that the ADB and the Central Bank’s longstanding cooperation has helped strengthen resilience in Azerbaijan’s financial sector and develop human capital. He expressed hope that the knowledge and skills gained during the training would contribute to the sector’s further development.

Durrani-Jamal said credit rating agencies play an important role in developing financial markets and providing market participants with reliable and transparent information.

The training focused on the role and functions of domestic credit rating agencies, different types of credit ratings, and their impact on investment decisions and regulatory frameworks. Participants also discussed managing credit-rating risks, corporate governance and supervisory standards, and international practices for developing a domestic supervisory framework.