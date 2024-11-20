African NGO representatives will actively collaborate with Baku Initiative Group following COP29

Baku, November 20, AZERTAC

"I am very pleased with the meeting we had with the Baku Initiative Group within the framework of COP29. The conference was very well organized," Mohammed Abderrahmane Ahmed Ali, financial manager of the Green Mauritania Youth Network (GreeM) of Mauritania told AZERTAC.

He said that African civil society representatives will actively collaborate with the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) following COP29.