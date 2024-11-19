African NGOs briefed on financial support allocated by Agency for State Support to NGOs for public associations

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

An event titled "Financing Mechanisms for Joint Climate Actions in Africa and Azerbaijan" was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Agency for State Support to NGOs and the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) as part of COP29 in Baku.

The event focused on the role of financial mechanisms in implementing climate change-related activities, specifically sharing the financial experience allocated by the Agency for State Support to NGOs to public associations with African NGOs.

African NGOs emphasized the need for funding to support African communities in combating climate change, stressing that this support should come not only from developed countries but also from nations at the Pan-African level.

The speakers underlined the importance of climate action as a critical approach to addressing environmental challenges, while also highlighting the significance of the partnership between Africa and Azerbaijan.