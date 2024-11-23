SOCIETY
Agreement on international children’s climate platform of young eco-leaders signed at COP29
Baku, November 23, AZERTAC
The "EkoSfera" Social and Ecological Center initiated the signing of the agreement on cooperation and the establishment of the international children’s climate platform for young eco-leaders at COP29.
The platform aims to foster environmental responsibility by creating a reliable network of international and local organizations, children and young eco-leaders, as well as addressing pressing climate challenges through innovative and collaborative approaches.