Agriculture Minister: Azerbaijan eyes installing over 180 climate stations providing weather and climate data

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

“For Azerbaijan, productivity and resilience are not competing objectives. They are two dimensions of the same agricultural transformation. Digitalization is an important instrument in bringing them together,” said Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, as he addressed the high-level roundtable titled “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture”, on the margins of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

“We are moving into a new stage where artificial intelligence, satellite and remote-sensing technologies, climate and field data, drones, and sensors can support more precise and timely agricultural decision-making,” the minister emphasized.

According to him, through the Ministry’s Agricultural Artificial Intelligence Initiative, Azerbaijan aims to integrate these different sources of information and transform data into practical solutions.

“Today, plans are underway to install more than 180 climate stations providing weather and climate data. However, technology is not an objective in itself. Its real value begins when it reaches the field — when it helps a farmer use water more efficiently, identify risks earlier, protect crops, improve productivity, and make better-informed decisions. We also recognize that this transformation cannot be achieved by any country acting alone,” Mammadov noted.

“The Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers, developed with our partners and launched during COP29, was created to better connect efforts on climate-resilient agriculture and help ensure that finance, knowledge, technology, and capacity-building translate into practical opportunities for farmers, particularly smallholders, women, and young people,” he added.