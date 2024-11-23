Agriculture ministerial meeting excellently organized at COP29, Georgian deputy minister says

Baku, November 23, AZERTAC

“Agriculture ministerial meeting held in Baku as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was organized at a high level. The excellent organization of the meeting and the participation of high-level representatives from 20 countries in the event indicates rich experience of Baku in organizing major global events,” Nino Tandilashvili, Georgian Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, told AZERTAC.

Hailing the hospitality shown to them, the Georgian Deputy Minister emphasized that such events create ample opportunities for achieving key objectives. She noted that the Georgian government intends to invest 3 billion GEL by 2028 to support farmers, aiming to reduce the adverse impact of climate change on the agricultural sector, as well as 300 million US dollars into development of modern irrigation systems.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent