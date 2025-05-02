Ahmad Ismayilov: Local media promptly reveal the true intentions of the parties conducting smear campaigns against Azerbaijan

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

“As a result of the modern organization of media and communication activities in recent years, local media outlets are now able to promptly expose the true intentions behind smear campaigns targeting Azerbaijan. This has significantly strengthened society’s stable and natural resistance to negative news—its information immunity,” said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, speaking at the second forum themed “Public Processes in Media Context.”

Ahmad Ismayilov highlighted that the forum, which aims to address major and timely issues of public interest on the national media agenda, has been serving as a key platform for fostering state-media dialogue for the second consecutive year.