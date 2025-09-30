Ahmad Ismayilov: Media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan should serve an example for the region

Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

“Thanks to the strong political will and visionary leadership of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the historical ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have reached the highest level. The elevation of bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership has opened up broad opportunities for enhancing cooperation across all domains, including the media sector, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency, as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum.

According to the Executive Director, the mutual exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of regulating the digital media environment, application of new technologies, and maintaining professional standards of journalism will significantly contribute to the development of the media sectors of both countries.

Ahmad Ismayilov also stressed the importance of mutual exchange of experience and knowledge in preventing the spread of fake news.

“I am confident that Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan media cooperation will further enhance and become an example for the region,” he added.