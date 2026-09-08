AIR Center Chairman: Azerbaijan serves as a vital geopolitical bridge between the conflicts in the North and South

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan’s geographical position and the implementation of major transport initiatives have transformed the country into a vital bridge between the existing geopolitical conflicts in the North and South. In this regard, the Middle Corridor initiative, spearheaded by Azerbaijan, is of paramount importance for boosting the region's economic and transit connectivity," Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (AIR Center), said during his speech at the international conference on “Security and Cooperation in the South Caucasus”.

According to him, Azerbaijan occupies a special place in these discussions, owing both to its strategic geographic location and the regional initiatives it has spearheaded.

Farid Shafiyev also recalled the initiatives taken by Azerbaijan to implement the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project about 20 years ago.

The AIR Chairman noted that not only transport and economic, but also political momentum is also strengthening across the region. He hailed the enhanced political interaction and cooperation between the South Caucasus and Central Asia as one of the notable trends in this regard.

Shafiyev described the strengthening of ties between the South Caucasus and Central Asia as one of the factors increasing Azerbaijan's role in regional and broader Eurasian geopolitical processes.