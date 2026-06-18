Al Jasser: We once again reaffirm our commitment to Azerbaijan’s reconstruction and development efforts

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

“We are proud to be the first multilateral development bank to visit liberated Garabagh, reaffirming our commitment to Azerbaijan’s reconstruction and development,” said Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

“Since Azerbaijan joined the Bank in 1992, our cooperation has flourished, with the Islamic Development Bank Group approving approximately US$1.8 billion for 84 projects in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and social services. Projects like the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway and the Alat Free Economic Zone are not isolated national projects; they are regional arteries of trade that perfectly embody our Annual Meetings theme, “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity,” he added.