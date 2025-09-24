Albanian President thanks President Ilham Aliyev for achieving historic peace with Armenia

New York, September 24, AZERTAC

“I would like to express my special gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for achieving historic peace with Armenia,” said Albanian President Bajram Begaj during his speech at a side event titled “Multilateralism on a Crossroads: Challenges and Pathways to Peace,” organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

“This demonstrates that even the deepest conflicts can be resolved through dialogue, determination, and the support of partners like the United States, who believe in reconciliation and lasting peace,” President Begaj emphasized.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent