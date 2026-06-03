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Alcohol linked to higher risk across multiple cancers, even below one drink daily

Alcohol linked to higher risk across multiple cancers, even below one drink daily

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

A new study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington provides the most comprehensive and conservative analysis to date of alcohol's complex relationship with health, showing clear cancer risks and chronic liver diseases at any level, along with mixed evidence for other cardiometabolic conditions, according to MedicalXpress.

Published in Nature Health, the analysis confirms that alcohol's effects on health are not uniform. Risks rise steadily with consumption for some conditions, most notably cancers, while for several cardiometabolic and neurological conditions, low-to-moderate drinking is associated with lower risk in observational studies. At higher levels of consumption, the evidence points to increased risk across every outcome examined.

The research applies IHME's Burden of Proof (BoP) meta-analytic framework to 843 cohort and case-control studies published through 2023. The framework carefully accounts for differences across studies and focuses on the most conservative estimate supported by the data. Each alcohol-outcome relationship is then assigned a 0- to 5-star rating to show how strong and consistent the evidence is.

Even at low levels of consumption, alcohol is linked to higher cancer risk

The study found harmful associations between alcohol use and all 10 cancers examined, with risk increasing progressively as intake rose. Even consumption below one standard drink per day, or less than 10 grams of pure alcohol, was associated with elevated risk for cancers of the pharynx, colorectum, esophagus, breast, liver, pancreas, and prostate.

Pharyngeal cancer, excluding nasopharyngeal cancer, showed at least a 105% increase in risk at average consumption levels. Cancers of the larynx, colorectum, and lip and oral cavity showed moderate evidence of harm, with the analysis indicating risk increases of at least 22% to 49%. Alcohol use was also linked to higher risk of cirrhosis and other chronic liver diseases, with at least a 40% increase in risk, and pancreatitis, with at least a 22% increase. The evidence was weaker but still suggested a higher risk for lower respiratory infections and tuberculosis.

Esophageal, breast, liver, pancreatic, and prostate cancers showed weaker but consistent evidence of harm, with risks rising steadily as consumption increased. Of all cancers studied, stomach cancer was the one health outcome needing additional evidence to better understand the strength of the relationship.

Cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological conditions' risks varied by level of consumption

Cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological conditions presented a more complex picture. For several non-cancer outcomes, the dose-response relationship was J- or U-shaped, meaning the risk was not the same at every level of drinking. In some cases, low-to-moderate consumption was associated with lower risk compared with no drinking, while higher consumption was associated with greater risk.

"The science on alcohol and health is genuinely complex," said Dr. Emmanuela Gakidou, senior author and Professor in the Department of Health Metrics Sciences at IHME. "For cancer, the evidence is consistent and unambiguous: risk rises with any level of alcohol intake. For some cardiometabolic and dementia outcomes, studies suggest small reduced risks at low-to-moderate consumption, but those associations became weaker and reversed at higher levels of drinking. Rather than interpreting these results as an endorsement of drinking, they lay out a complex map of where the evidence is strong, weak, or mixed."

Type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's disease and other dementias each showed a small reduction in risk, at least 4.5% and 6.4%, respectively. For ischemic heart disease, ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke, evidence of lower risk at low-to-moderate intake was inconsistent, but risk increased at higher levels of drinking. Atrial fibrillation and flutter showed increased risk, with the analysis indicating at least a 6% increase.

"Our framework takes a cautious approach by accounting for differences across studies and reporting the smallest plausible effect supported by the data," said Dr. Xiaochen Dai, lead author and research collaborator at IHME. "For some cardiometabolic and dementia outcomes, the relationship is more complex, and the evidence is weaker, which is exactly what our star ratings are designed to make clear."

The findings have implications for public health and drinking guidelines.

National and international drinking guidelines vary widely, with lower-risk thresholds ranging from roughly 8 to 42 grams per day for women and 10 to 52 grams per day for men. The study found no systematic differences in alcohol-health relationships by sex, suggesting that sex-specific thresholds may not fully reflect the evidence across outcomes.

The authors note that guidelines should be informed by the most up-to-date evidence across the full range of health outcomes, discourage heavy episodic drinking, and clearly communicate that even low-to-moderate intake is associated with elevated risk for several conditions, especially cancers.

Public awareness of alcohol's link to cancer remains relatively low, particularly for conditions that are less often discussed in this context, such as breast and colorectal cancer. Effective public health guidance is needed to clearly communicate the potential health impacts of alcohol and help individuals make more informed decisions about drinking.

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