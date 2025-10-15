Alexandru Munteanu confirms discussions with Moldova's Action and Solidarity Party on his candidacy for PM office

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

Businessman Alexandru Munteanu has confirmed that he was in talks with the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) on his possible nomination for the position of prime minister of Moldova, according to Moldpres.

The statement comes amid numerous speculations and questions arising in the public space.

“Indeed, I am in discussions with the Action and Solidarity Party regarding the candidacy for the position of prime minister, to whom I am thankful for their trust,” Munteanu said in a public message.

He noted that he had not been a public figure until now, but understands the importance of transparency and accurate informing of the society, especially in the context of discussions about the future cabinet. He also emphasized that the political process must follow legal steps. Munteanu noted the need of the validation by the Constitutional Court of the elections’ results, the creation of the new parliament, and subsequent consultations with the Moldova’s president.

Referring to recent information in the media on alleged connections with people or entities from the “Panama Papers” and “Pandora Papers,” Munteanu provided clarifications.

“I will answer all questions, including the fact that I did not know, nor had any interaction or partnership with the concerned politician. Moreover, a company's presence in the Panama/Pandora Papers documents simply indicates that it was registered in a jurisdiction with a special fiscal regime—a legal practice frequently used in international investments,” said Alexandru Munteanu.

He also said that all companies he had owned or managed were established in compliance with international law and the operations conducted were transparent and conform to fiscal norms.

Alexandru Munteanu's nomination for the position of PM is expected to be officially discussed after the new legislative body is created, with PAS being the party that holds the majority of seats in the future parliament.

If appointed, Munteanu would become the first prime minister coming directly from the business sector, which, according to some analysts, could mark a change in the economic policy approach of the Moldova, emphasizing investments, digitalization and institutional transparency.