Algeria orders 12 French Embassy officials to leave country in 48 hours

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

Algeria has ordered 12 French embassy officials to leave the country within 48 hours, Anadolu agency reported citing the Le Figaro.

“This decision would be a response to the arrest of three Algerian nationals suspected of serious offenses on French national territory,” Jean-Noël Barrot said.

He found the decision “unjustified,” according to BFM TV.

“We have decided together, with the Algerian government, to reweave the thread of dialogue in the service of our two countries. I call on the Algerian authorities to abandon these expulsion measures, which have no connection with the legal proceedings underway,” he added.

Barrot added that France would respond “immediately” if the expulsions proceed.