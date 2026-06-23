Algeria rallies past Jordan 2-1 for first World Cup win since 2014

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

Algeria scored twice from corner kicks in the second half to come from behind and defeat Jordan 2-1 on Monday night, boosting its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Second-half substitute Nadhir Benbouali headed in a corner in the 69th minute, and Amine Gouiri struck the winner in the 82nd minute to secure Algeria’s first World Cup victory since 2014.

Jordan had taken the lead through a first-half goal by Nizar Al Rashdan but could not withstand Algeria’s sustained pressure after the break.

This was the first time Algeria had won a World Cup match after conceding the opening goal, having previously recorded seven defeats and two draws in such matches.

Algeria bounced back after a 3-0 loss to Argentina in its opening match and can finish second in Group J — and secure a place in the knockout stage — with a win against Austria on Saturday.

Jordan is now out of contention for the knockout stage after a second straight defeat. It opened its campaign with a 3-1 loss to Austria but delivered a spirited performance in its debut at football’s biggest stage.

Momentum shifted after Benbouali equalized, when Riyad Mahrez’s corner found him in the box and he powered a header into the corner beyond Yazeed Abulaila.

Algeria continued to press and took the lead when Gouiri got a touch on a ball in the box that deflected off Abulaila and into the net, sparking celebrations with Algerian fans behind the goal at Levi’s Stadium.