Algerian, Tunisian and Mauritanian media outlets post article about prominent orientalist Aida Imanguliyeva

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

The Algerian “Al Harir”, Tunisian “Shams-alyaoum”, Mauritanian “tanidmedia.net” and “elmouritany.info” news portals have published an article headlined “Aida Imanguliyeva – a prominent representative of Azerbaijani orientalism and one of the outstanding cultural figures of the 20th century.”

The article provides extensive information about Aida Imanguliyeva’s educational path, her education in Arabic philology at the Faculty of Oriental Studies of Baku State University, her doctoral studies at the Institute of Asian Peoples of the USSR Academy of Sciences and her scientific activities at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The article also highlights her scientific works such as “Mikhail Nuayme and the Union of Pens”, “Gubran Khalil Gibran” and “Pioneers of New Arab Literature”, more than 70 scientific articles and her contributions to the study of oriental literature.

The article mentions that Aida Imanguliyeva trained a new generation of researchers and assisted students to defend dozens of scientific works in the field of Arabic philology.

The article also highlights her public and pedagogical activities, her speeches at international scientific conferences, as well as her role in promoting the Azerbaijani school of oriental studies in the international arena.

The article emphasizes that despite Aida Imanguliyeva's death in 1992, her rich scientific heritage is still highly valued in both Azerbaijan and the Arab world; and her name will live forever in scientific and cultural history.