Ali Ahmadov: Interparliamentary Commission is a pitoval platform for the development of Azerbaijani-Russian dialogue

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

“The 24th meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation constitutes a critical milestone in the development of bilateral interaction between the two parliaments,” said Ali Ahmadov, First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis and Co-Chair of the Commission during the opening of the meeting.

According to him, the 23rd meeting of the Commission, previously held in Moscow, was held in a constructive and business atmosphere and contributed to further strengthening of interparliamentary relations.

“Over the years, the Commission has proven itself an effective platform for maintaining stable relations between the parliaments of our countries. I am confident that this meeting will also play a special role in the progressive development of the Azerbaijani-Russian interparliamentary dialogue,” Ali Ahmadov emphasized.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Russia are bound by long-standing traditions of good-neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation, adding that regular high-level contacts and active mutual interaction between state institutions play a key role in advancing bilateral relations.