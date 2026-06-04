Amazon pledges €10 billion for Europe with 25,000 new jobs and warehouse robots

Baku, June 4, AZERTAC

Amazon is making one of its biggest new bets on Europe, announcing more than €10 billion in investments to expand and modernise its warehouse and delivery network across the continent over the coming years, according to Euronews.

Amazon is launching a major investment push in Europe, with more than €10 billion earmarked for the expansion and modernisation of its warehouse and delivery network across the continent over the coming years.

The announcement, made at Amazon’s Delivering the Future event in London Thursday, comes after the company said it invested more than €60 billion across Europe in 2025, its largest annual investment on the continent, underscoring the scale of its push on the continent.

Part of the new investment will go toward robotics and automation in fulfilment centres.

Amazon said the systems are designed to handle physically demanding tasks, such as moving heavy loads or repetitive lifting, so employees can focus on other work inside its sites.

Among the technologies included in the investment is a new version of Proteus, Amazon’s autonomous warehouse robot, which the company says will be able to understand employees’ instructions in human language.

The investment push will also go toward expanding and upgrading fulfilment centres, Amazon’s large warehouses where orders are processed, packed and sent out, adding new technology and increasing capacity across its European operations.

Amazon did not specify all the European fulfilment centres that will receive funding under the new €10 billion plan. Its fulfilment network already spans several European countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

The company said the investments will also support the creation of 25,000 additional fulfilment jobs across Europe in the coming years.

Amazon also announced a $1 billion (€860 million) fund for targeted worker training by 2030, as part of a wider $2.5 billion global skills expansion programme.

The company said the funding will help employees train for roles in areas such as cybersecurity, software development, logistics, renewable energy and mechatronics, with the programme available in some European countries, including the UK.

The figures underline the size of Amazon’s expanding presence in Europe. The company says it already supports more than 1.5 million jobs across the continent, including 230,000 direct Amazon employees, more than 400,000 people in its extended workforce, including contractors and seasonal workers, and more than 600,000 jobs linked to the 200,000 European small businesses and entrepreneurs that sell through Amazon.